Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

The national capital is set to experience an overcast day on Monday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. By 8:30 am, the humidity was reported at 81%, indicating a potentially muggy day ahead.

Air Quality in ‘Satisfactory’ Range

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been classified as “satisfactory,” with a reading of 83 until 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale helps categorize air quality, with the following classifications:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Today’s air quality falls into the “satisfactory” category, suggesting that the air quality is acceptable and poses little or no risk to the general population.