Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

The national capital is set to experience an overcast day on Monday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

The national capital is set to experience an overcast day on Monday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. By 8:30 am, the humidity was reported at 81%, indicating a potentially muggy day ahead.

Air Quality in ‘Satisfactory’ Range

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been classified as “satisfactory,” with a reading of 83 until 9 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale helps categorize air quality, with the following classifications:

Also Read: 10 to 20 Years Of Imprisonment: Mamata Banerjee Speaks On The Anti Rape Bill In West Bengal Assembly

  • 0-50: Good
  • 51-100: Satisfactory
  • 101-200: Moderate
  • 201-300: Poor
  • 301-400: Very Poor
  • 401-500: Severe

Today’s air quality falls into the “satisfactory” category, suggesting that the air quality is acceptable and poses little or no risk to the general population.

READ MORE: Modi 3.0 Hits Milestone: 100 Days Of Progress And New Initiatives

Filed under

Air Quality Index (AQI) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) High Humidity India Meteorological Department (IMD) Overcast Skies Weather Today

Also Read

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief...

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

President Murmu and PM Modi Send Heartfelt Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings to Nation

Entertainment

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox