Weather Update: IMD Downgraded Mumbai From Red Alert To Yellow

Mumbai and its suburbs have experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, and more showers are expected. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported mostly cloudy skies with periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the city and its suburbs.

Due to the decreased intensity of the rain, the IMD has downgraded the red alert to a yellow alert in Mumbai, which will remain in place until Wednesday morning. The IMD forecasts that certain areas of the city may experience heavy rain today. While no alert is issued for Wednesday, another yellow alert is expected from Thursday to Saturday.

Rainfall data from 08:30 AM on July 8 to 05:30 AM on July 9 shows heavy downpours in key areas. Byculla and Matunga had the highest rainfall at 167.0 mm and 167.5 mm, respectively. Other significant measurements included Santacruz with 154.2 mm, Colaba with 161.2 mm, and Sion with 158.5 mm. Dahisar, Ram Mandir, and Vikhroli also saw heavy rainfall, recording 113.0 mm, 156.0 mm, and 124.0 mm, respectively.

The average rainfall from 08:00 AM to 11:00 PM on July 8 was substantial, with 116.07 mm in Mumbai City, 84.77 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 109.50 mm in the Western Suburbs. The weather forecast at 08:00 AM today indicated that the city and suburbs would continue to experience cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rain.

Other areas in the region also reported notable weather conditions. Aurangabad had a high of 33.2°C and a low of 22.4°C with no rainfall. In contrast, Mumbai-Santacruz saw temperatures between 29.3°C and 24.3°C along with 154 mm of rain.

Mahabaleshwar, known for its cooler climate, recorded 20.1°C and 17.0°C with 35 mm of rain. Panjim in Goa experienced heavy rainfall of 192 mm with temperatures ranging from 26.8°C to 23.4°C. Ratnagiri and Mumbai-Colaba also reported significant rainfall, with 128 mm and 161 mm, respectively.

IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble mentioned, “The weather patterns are changing very frequently. The city will now see moderate rains and experience less rain than on July 8, providing relief to daily life.”