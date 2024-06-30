Weather Updates: IMD Issues High Flash Flood Alert for Northeast India and Rain Alerts Across Northern States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued a high flash flood warning for the northeastern states which include Arunachal Pradesh. According to the IMD, residents can expect heavy rainfall over the weekend. Simultaneously, an orange rain alert has been issued for parts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting light to moderate rain on July 1 and 2.

The IMD warned on its social media platform, X, that “surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours,” highlighting the northeastern part of India on the accompanying map.

The IMD also stated that several parts of north India reportedly experienced torrential rains on Saturday. The predictions stated that various regions are set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days. Uttarakhand, particularly, is expected to witness severe weather conditions in the fourth coming days.

From Sunday until July 3, Uttarakhand is forecasted to have thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places. Heavy rain is expected at some locations, with very heavy rainfall likely in others.

Haridwar faced severe flooding on Saturday afternoon after heavy rain caused the Sukhi river to overflow, washing away several cars. The floodwaters were reported to have entered homes and left major roads in the town oh Haridwar extremely waterlogged. The usually dry Sukhi riverbed, commonly used as a parking area, became a hazardous site as parked cars were swept away by the sudden flood. Several onlookers had gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri where the Sukhi river merges with the Holy river Ganga in order to capture footage of the event.

Five-Day Rain Forecast Across India

The IMD has provided a detailed forecast for the next five days, indicating widespread rainfall across various regions:

Northwest, Central, and East India: Expect fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan: Isolated heavy rainfall from Sunday to July 4. West Rajasthan will experience this on July 2 and 3. Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Sunday, and Bihar from Sunday to July 2.

Uttarakhand: Isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday to July 4.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan: Isolated very heavy rainfall from Sunday to July 2. West Madhya Pradesh on July 1 and 2.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura: Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on June 30.

Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and Madhya Maharashtra: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, North & South Interior Karnataka over the next five days.

Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka: Isolated heavy rainfall from Sunday to July 1. Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from Sunday to July 4. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra from Sunday to July 4.

