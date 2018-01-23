PM Narendra Modi will also have an interaction session with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the World Economic Forum 2018 (WEF). The Indian Prime Minister Modi will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately. PM Modi, in the course of his 24-hour visit to Davos, also held a bilateral meeting with Swiss President and is expected to hold a meet with Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will give the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss town of Davos a miss since he is busy with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. FM Arun Jaitley was supposed to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arived in Switzerland on Monday to attend the WEF. “The Finance Minister’s visit was tentative since the event is very close to the Budget and also because the Asean summit is going on here in the capital. Even last year, he was not able to attend,” a Finance Ministry official told IANS. The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the WEF. He will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies. Apart from PM Modi, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Development of the Northeastern Region Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar will participate in different sessions of the annual event.

In the 24-hour visit by PM Modi, he was said to be hosting the dinner on Monday evening and would deliver an opening plenary session of the WEF in Davos on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset ahead of this year’s World Economic Forum 2018. Berset greeted Modi with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss Alps before leading the Indian leader to the meeting. This is Modi’s second visit to Switzerland in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016.