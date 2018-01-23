PM Narendra Modi is the only Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF after HD Deve Gowda in 1997. The visit by Indian Prime Minister had already been creating a buzz as reports suggested that giant billboards of PM Modi had appeared in Davos. World Economic Forums Annual Meeting 2018 carries great significance for India as PM Modi will be seeking investment from world’s richest on the lines of ‘Make In India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset ahead of this year’s World Economic Forum 2018. Berset greeted Modi with a warm handshake in this town in the Swiss Alps before leading the Indian leader to the meeting. This is Modi’s second visit to Switzerland in nearly two years after his visit in June 2016. Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister from India to participate in a forum meeting in two decades after the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in 1997.

Later on Monday, Modi will meet with 60 CEOs of major global companies in a dinner reception. The main event in Davos will be the keynote speech of Modi at the plenary session on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, which is a part of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with CEOs of Indian companies separately. PM Modi, in the course of his 24-hour visit to Davos, is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday.

In the 24-hour visit by PM Modi, he was said to be hosting the dinner on Monday evening and would deliver an opening plenary session of the WEF in Davos on Tuesday morning. Apart from PM Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers are also expected to attend the event. A few of the ministers expected to attend are Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Jitendra Singh, MJ Akbar. The Ministers will also address several sessions during the 4-day WEF event.