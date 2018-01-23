Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while speaking at the plenary session of World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland laid out India's vision and the importance of democracy. PM Modi also mentioned that the last time an Indian PM came to Davos was in 1997, when Deve Gowda had come. That time our GDP was little more than 400 billion dollars, now its more than 6 times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while speaking at the plenary session of World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland said that India has always believed in values of integration and unity, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the entire world is one family. It is relevant to bridge distances. This year the topic here is ‘Creating a shared future in a fractured world’. New powers are changing the balance between Economic and Political strength. This is indicating a change in future of the world. The world is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability, and security.

The last time an Indian PM came to Davos was in 1997, when Deve Gowda had come. That time our GDP was little more than 400 billion dollars, now its more than 6 times. In 1997, a bird used to tweet but now humans are tweeting. Speaking on technology and the importance of data, PM Modi said, “In today’s world, data is the biggest asset, it is because of the emergence of data that so many opportunities are being created and so there are as many challenges.” “Change in India’s ranking is an indicator that the people in India have warmly welcomed the change in policies as the road to a better future for them,” PM Modi added.

04:45PM: In India democracy, demography and dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny.

04:44PM: In 2014 after 30 years, Indian voters provided a complete majority to any political party to form govt at the center. We took the resolution for the development of everyone and not just a specific group. Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

04:42PM: Change in India’s ranking is an indicator that the people in India have warmly welcomed the change in policies as the road to a better future for them.

04:38PM: We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living.

04:36PM: In 2014 after 30 years, the 600 crore Indians provided complete majority to any political party to form government at the centre. We took the resolution for the development of everyone and not just a specific group. Our motto is ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

04:33PM: Many societies and countries are becoming self-centered. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can’t be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading.

04:31PM: Terrorism is a big threat but an even bigger threat is when you give definitions like good terrorism and bad terrorism.

04:25PM: Climate change is huge threat right now, snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to sink.

04:23PM: Mahatma Gandhi’s Principle of Trusteeship to use things according to one’s need is important. He was against use of anything for one’s greed. We’re today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression.