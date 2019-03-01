#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: India welcomes hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: The welcome messages are continuously pouring in from all the quarters for the braveheart. He was captured on Wednesday by Pakistan Air Force when his Mig-21 Bison went down during aerial engagement between air forces of both countries.

The brave IAF pilot shot down much advanced Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft before his MiG 21 was hit

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: India welcomes its hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: With the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the captivity of Pakistan, the welcome messages are continuously pouring in from all the quarters for the braveheart. He was captured on Wednesday by Pakistan Air Force when his Mig-21 Bison went down during aerial engagement between air forces of both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his welcome message said that the nation is proud of Abhinandan’s exemplary courage and the armed forces of the country are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet said that the entire Nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Abhinandan’s dignity, poise and bravery made India proud.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the nation salutes Indian Air Force pilot. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the hero finally walks back. He added that the IAF pilot is an inspiration for all the Indians and the nation salutes him.

Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2019

Welcome Home! The entire Nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 1, 2019

🇮🇳 Wing Cdr. Abhinandan, your dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud. Welcome back and much love. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 1, 2019

The nation salutes you Wing Commander. Welcome home!#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 1, 2019

The hero finally walks back. A grateful nation salutes Wing Commander Abhinandan. You are an inspiration for all of us — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 1, 2019

The true hero #WingCommanderAbhinandan is back. The nation is proud of his great valour, and strength he showed. His heroics will be a tale to tell for generations to come.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/34PNUDxGcW — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 1, 2019

A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 1, 2019

