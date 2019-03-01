#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: India welcomes its hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: With the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the captivity of Pakistan, the welcome messages are continuously pouring in from all the quarters for the braveheart. He was captured on Wednesday by Pakistan Air Force when his Mig-21 Bison went down during aerial engagement between air forces of both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his welcome message said that the nation is proud of Abhinandan’s exemplary courage and the armed forces of the country are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his tweet said that the entire Nation is proud of Wing Commander Abhinandan. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Abhinandan’s dignity, poise and bravery made India proud.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the nation salutes Indian Air Force pilot. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the hero finally walks back. He added that the IAF pilot is an inspiration for all the Indians and the nation salutes him.
