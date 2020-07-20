Angry mobs took to violence on Sunday burning vehicles and setting the state alight as a 15-year old girl succumbed to injuries in an alleged case of brutal gangrape; while the BJP accused the ruling TMC and Mamata Banerjee government for the out of place situation of law and order in West Bengal.

An angry mob torched burnt at least three police vehicles and two public buses at Kalgach area in Chopra over an alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenaged girl on Sunday afternoon.

Chopra, falls in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

According to protesters, on Saturday night at around 11 pm, a 15-year-old girl went missing and was spotted this morning 700 meters away from her home in a brutal condition. Villagers took her to the Islampur hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the National Highway 31 demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. Police later resorted to a lathi-charge and tear gas shells which triggered a clash between police and the public.

A total number of five vehicles were torched and many were damaged in the violence which went on for several hours.

The girl’s body had been sent for a medical examination for further reports.

Ashim Barman, a protester said, “We are demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and strong action against them. We will continue our protest till we see any positive move by the police”.

Goutam Deb, the state tourism minister said that the girl’s death is “very painful” and added that the police would take action against the culprits.

“It is a very sad incident. We do not want to politicize it. An investigation will be done and the culprits will be punished as per law. We will be meeting the family of the victim tomorrow,” he said.

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista on Sunday attacked the TMC led West Bengal government over the alleged incident in the North Dinajpur district.

Taking to Twitter, Bista said that ‘All of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons’

“TMC promised to turn Kolkata to London and Darjeeling to Switzerland, it never happened. But today, all of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons. A 15-yr-old child of a BJP Karyakarta was raped and murdered in Chopra, yet the WB Govt is sleeping,” he tweeted.

“Mamata Banerjee regime is conspicuously silent on the gruesome abduction, rape and murder of a 15 year old girl in the sensitive Uttar Dinajpur district of Bengal. This is not an isolated incident.” Shri @RajuBistaBJP demands a free, fair and thorough investigation. pic.twitter.com/C1AJ17jYFf — BJP (@BJP4India) July 19, 2020

“We will not tolerate this lawlessness anymore. We will not allow Gundaraj to flourish in Bengal. We will not tolerate TMCs Gundaraj anymore. Enough is enough, we have to eradicate this politics of terror and murder from Bengal,” he said in the tweet.

BJP leader further said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene in the matter.

“I have requested Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Hon’ble Governor H. E @jdhankhar1 ji to intervene and ensure that the murderers of our daughter from North Bengal is brought to justice. I have requested for a Central Probe into her murder,” he tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “I am deeply hurt and enraged at the heinous murder of a bright 15-year-old child, from Chopra block of North Dinajpur district, which falls under my Lok Sabha constituency (Darjeeling). She had only recently completed her Madhyamik (Class X) exams.”

