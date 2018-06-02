A BJP worker on Saturday found hanging from a high-tension electric police in Dabha Village of Purulia’s Balarampur. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Dulal Kumar. The incident comes three days after an 18-year-old BJP Dalit worker found hanging from a tree in Supurdi village in Balarampur. BJP has alleged TMC of murdering its worker and demanded a CBI investigation into both incidents.

Three days after an 18-year-old BJP Dalit worker found hanging from a tree in Supurdi village in Balarampur, another BJP worker on Saturday was found hanging from a high-tension electric police in Dabha Village of Purulia’s Balarampur. According to reports, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Dulal Kumar. The police have started its investigation into the matter and sent the body for post-mortem. However, the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained, which will be revealed only after the post-mortem report.

Anguished over the recent incidents, the BJP has criticised the Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. The party has also demanded an CBI probe into the matter. Speaking on the matter, BJP national secretary, Rahul Sinha said, “Just like Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker was founding hanging in Balarampur. TMC has lost its base in Purulia and now they have joined hands with Maoist in killing BJP workers. We want a CBI probe in both cases. “However, the state government has ordered a CBI probe into the both incidents.

Speaking on the matter, ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma said, “We have ordered a CID probe in both cases.” According to reports, Dulal went missing last night. The state unit of BJP has alleged that Dulal was murdered by TMC workers for participating in a protest organised by the party. Speaking on the matter, a local BJP worker said, “He was there during thana Gherao programme to protest Trilochan Mahato’s murder. He returned to his hose for a while before leaving again in the evening to attend some personal. He did not return. Calls made to his mobile number were disconnected.”

On Wednesday, after Trilochan Mahato’s murder, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted, “Deeply hurt by the brutal killing of our young worker, Trilochan Mahato in Balarampur, West Bengal. A young life of full possibilities was brutally taken out under state’ patronage. He was hanged on a tree because of his ideology differed from that of state-sponsored goons.

