Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are underway and began at 7 am on Thursday. The stakes are high and the most high-profile contest in West Bengal will be taking place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter battle to win the constituency which was at the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and has been the bastion of Adhikari family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to exercise their franchise in ‘record numbers’. In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are in fray. Meanwhile in Assam the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be sealed in this phase. The voters in Assam are considering the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics as it core electoral issues. 

In this high volatile election phase, many popular faces from the entertainment industry will be seen contesting in the second phase of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and standing from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Some of the major electoral issues in both the states of Assam and  are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.

10:53 (IST)

BJP polling agent thrashed, party's leader car vandalised

Reports of violence are being recorded from Keshpur in the second phase of WB Assembly Elections. A woman polling agent got beaten up allegedly by TMC workers at booth number 173 in Keshpur, West Bengal. local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalized.

10:36 (IST)

Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon

Former MoS Railways and BJP leader, Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. Rajein said that BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the first phase.

10:29 (IST)

AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, Assam

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Baddrudin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, polling booth number 21 in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

10:21 (IST)

West Bengal: CPI(M) workers agitated at Ghatal today

the second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for the 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts today, reports of agitation and violence came from Ghatal where CPI(M) workers alleged being stopped from casting their votes by TMC workers.

10:03 (IST)

West Bengal: BJP polling booth agent gets beaten up

The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. reports of violence are being recorded from a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal where a BJP polling agent was beaten up allegedly by TMC workers.

09:53 (IST)

West Bengal Elections: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra

The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. violence and ruckus near a polling booth in Debra in West Bengal has been reported. BJP's Bharti Ghosh and TMC's Humayun Kabir are contesting from this region.

09:44 (IST)

BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee visit a polling station in the constituency

Actor and BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency visits a polling station.

09:38 (IST)

Voter turnout stands at 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase

The second phase of polling has started in Assam and West Bengal. The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase of polling.

 