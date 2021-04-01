Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are underway and began at 7 am on Thursday. The stakes are high and the most high-profile contest in West Bengal will be taking place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter battle to win the constituency which was at the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and has been the bastion of Adhikari family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to exercise their franchise in ‘record numbers’. In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are in fray. Meanwhile in Assam the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be sealed in this phase. The voters in Assam are considering the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics as it core electoral issues.
In this high volatile election phase, many popular faces from the entertainment industry will be seen contesting in the second phase of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and standing from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Some of the major electoral issues in both the states of Assam and are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.
BJP polling agent thrashed, party's leader car vandalised
Reports of violence are being recorded from Keshpur in the second phase of WB Assembly Elections. A woman polling agent got beaten up allegedly by TMC workers at booth number 173 in Keshpur, West Bengal. local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalized.
WB: A woman polling agent of BJP at booth no.173 in Keshpur beaten up allegedly by TMC workers today. Local BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalised— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Free&fair polls not being conducted here as TMC causing violence.Central forces inactive:BJP candidate from Keshpur assembly seat pic.twitter.com/isI84YUEFH
Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon
Former MoS Railways and BJP leader, Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon in the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections. Rajein said that BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the first phase.
Assam: Former MoS Railways & BJP leader Rajen Gohain casts his vote at a polling booth in Nagaon. He says, "BJP will get over 35 seats out of the total 47 in the 1st phase. In the 2nd phase too, we'll get many seats. BJP will undoubtedly form the govt with more than 75 seats." pic.twitter.com/h2FApfFW6l— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, Assam
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Baddrudin Ajmal casts his vote in Hojai, polling booth number 21 in the second phase of Assam Assembly elections 2021.
Assam: All India United Democratic Front President Badruddin Ajmal casts his vote at polling station number 21 in Hojai#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/fp4T08fkEI— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
West Bengal: CPI(M) workers agitated at Ghatal today
the second phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for the 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts today, reports of agitation and violence came from Ghatal where CPI(M) workers alleged being stopped from casting their votes by TMC workers.
West Bengal: CPIM workers agitated at Ghatal today, alleged that they were being stopped by TMC workers as they were on their way to cast their vote— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Later, security forces reached the spot and removed the road blockade pic.twitter.com/pZvC8BQMxz
West Bengal: BJP polling booth agent gets beaten up
The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. reports of violence are being recorded from a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal where a BJP polling agent was beaten up allegedly by TMC workers.
West Bengal: BJP polling agent at booth number 173 in Keshpur beaten up allegedly by TMC workers. The polling agent has been rushed to a hospital. BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's car vandalised— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
West Bengal Elections: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra
The second phase of polling is underway in Assam and West Bengal. violence and ruckus near a polling booth in Debra in West Bengal has been reported. BJP's Bharti Ghosh and TMC's Humayun Kabir are contesting from this region.
WB: Ruckus near a polling booth in Debra, security forces present. Voters say, "Parties called goons from outside. We're locals, why will we create unrest? Candidate brought people here, she wants to create issue."— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
BJP's Bharti Ghosh & TMC's Humayun Kabir contesting from here. pic.twitter.com/1losvWUkXr
BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee visit a polling station in the constituency
Actor and BJP Candidate Hiron Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency visits a polling station.
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, Hiron Chatterjee visits a polling station in the constituency pic.twitter.com/KYcpciKF31— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase
The second phase of polling has started in Assam and West Bengal. The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 10.51% in Assam and 13.14% in West Bengal till 9 am in the second phase of polling.
10.51% and 13.14% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal, respectively: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021