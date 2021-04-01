Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are underway and began at 7 am on Thursday. The stakes are high and the most high-profile contest in West Bengal will be taking place in Nandigram where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and loyalist turn foe Suvendu Adhikari are facing the most bitter battle to win the constituency which was at the hotbed of Bengal politics when Trinamool Congress snatched power from the ruling CPM and has been the bastion of Adhikari family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters of both states to exercise their franchise in ‘record numbers’. In West Bengal, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are in fray. Meanwhile in Assam the fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be sealed in this phase. The voters in Assam are considering the debate over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and identity politics as it core electoral issues.

In this high volatile election phase, many popular faces from the entertainment industry will be seen contesting in the second phase of polls, with actors Soham Chakraborty and Sayantika Banerjee representing TMC and standing from Chandipur and Bankura respectively. Some of the major electoral issues in both the states of Assam and are unemployment, lack of industrial growth and economic backwardness and migrants facing hardships since the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown.