West Bengal Assembly bypoll results: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has won the Kaliaganj Assembly seat where polls were held on Monday. The TMC is also leading in Karimpur and Kharag seats.

West Bengal Assembly bypoll 2019 results: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday won the Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal, defeating Congress-CPI(M) and BJP candidates. TMC’s Tapan Deb Sinha won by over 2300 votes against his nearest rival of the BJP Kamal Chandra Sarkar. The by-poll was held for the seat earlier claimed by Congress leader Parmathanath Roy.

In Karimpur, Bimalendu Roy was leading against his BJP rival Jay Prakash Mujumdar. In Kharagpur, Pradeep Sarkar was ahead of Prem Chandra Jah and Chittaranjan Mandal. As many as three seats in West Bengal went to polls on Monday, November 25.

TMC victory came at a time when the BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) has been accusing Mamata-led party of trying to crush the dissent. Even on the by-poll day, BJP’s Karimpur contestant Jay Prakash Majumdar was assaulted allegedly by the TMC supporters.

As many as 800 polling stations were set-up acrossKaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur to facilitate the voters. The TMC-ruled state witnessed 75.34 per cent with more than seven lakh voters turning up to cast their ballots. The win in Kaliaganj and lead in Kharagpur and Karimpur is seen crucial for the West Bengal chief minister’s party ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. The Karimpur Assembly constituency is seen as a stronghold of the CPI(M). On the other side, Congress had won Kharagpur for seven times.

The Congress and the CPI(M) fought elections together in the three seats The grand-old party was given two seats — Kaliaganj and Kharagpur — and the Left Front got Karimpur seat.

Majumdar went on to accuse the TMC of ending democracy in West Bengal. He also accused TMC of rigging the elections. The BJP had harshly the Mamata-led government of. However, the TMC elected the allegations, saying the BJP was aware they would not win the elections and stage a drama to gain attention.

