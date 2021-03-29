Mamata Banerjee is all set to launch her campaign in Nandigram on Monday as BJP eyes Bengal. The state assembly polls in Nandigram will feature the most high-profile race. The war of allegations has begun between TMC and BJP.

Mamata Banerjee, the TMC leader, and West Bengal Chief Minister stepped up her attempts to attract voters ahead of the second phase of the assembly election. On Monday at 11 a.m., she will launch her campaign in the elevated constituency. The state assembly polls in Nandigram will feature the most high-profile race. Suvendu Adhikari, a former political colleague, will be the Chief Minister’s foe. To beat the TMC’s top official, the BJP will bring big names.

Now even, the war of allegations has begun between TMC and BJP. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said that based on the attendance at the TMC’s public gathering, it is clear that the TMC will form the government of West Bengal for the third time. Also, Amit Shah declared a day after the first phase of the election take place that the BJP would win at least 26 of the 30 districts that came out for the vote. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says that “The first phase of the vote received over 84 percent of participation; if the upcoming phases of the election go as scheduled, the BJP will definitely win 200 seats.”

TMC supremo slammed this comment and asked Shah why he left four constituencies? “Did you saw or rob the EVM machines? When did you find that out? The Home Minister is abusing his position. Mamata Banerjee claims that the TMC government has constructed highways, hospitals, and bridges against the odds. “We didn’t have a lot of time,” says TMC’s CEO. Now, Sayantan Basu, the BJP’s West Bengal general secretary, said that the TMC’s supremo is attempting to hide her defeat.

Without addressing the BJP’s Sisir and Suvendu Adhikari, the TMC president attacked them for declaring her an “outsider.” “The pair of father and son did not join the Nandigram protest at the beginning, but later joined. I was the one who had to deal with the first setback. They now refer to me as an outsider when referring to themselves as ‘Bhoomiputra.’ ” The TMC nominee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that newly-elected BJP leaders had taken all of the money she had provided for development projects. Mamata also said that she would open an office in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, has stated that if she wins the Nandigram constituency, she will pay a visit to the protesting farmers along the Singhu border.

