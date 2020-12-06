Ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a Minister of State Firhad Hakim had accused the BJP of tricking the people of West Bengal. Additionally, BJP did not let the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) win easily in the Hyderabad civic election. The TRS barely managed to come out on top, winning 55 wards while the BJP won 48.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also responsible for the party’s activities on West Bengal, said that the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA was probably going to be enforced from January 2021 onwards as the government wished not to take too long in granting citizenship to Bengali refugees. Elections in West Bengal will be occurring next year.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and a Minister of State Firhad Hakim accused the BJP of tricking the people of West Bengal, asking as to what the party meant by making them citizens, if the Matuas are not considered citizens, then how do they vote in the assembly and parliamentary election polls every year. He added that the BJP should stop fooling the people of West Bengal.

Additionally, BJP did not let the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) win easily in the Hyderabad civic election. The TRS barely managed to come out on top, winning 55 wards while the BJP won 48.

The vote share of BJP was also just 0.25% less than that of the TRS. The 0.25% vote difference amounts to 8,456 as the TRS got 35.81% votes while the BJP got 35.56% votes of the total votes.

