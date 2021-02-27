TMC supremo has questioned EC's move to conduct the state assembly elections in eight phases. She has questioned if the poll dates have been finalised after consultation with PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah.

As assembly elections inch closer in West Bengal, the war of words between BJP and TMC does not seem to de-escalate anytime soon. The poll date announcement on Friday has further raised the stake for both the parties. Soon after BJP welcomes the move of EC to conduct an eight-phase election, Mamata Banerjee said that questioned the need to have so many phases in Bengal while other others will be voting in one phase.

Questioning where will people go if EC doesn’t provide justice to people, the TMC supremo further alleged that her sources have informed her that the poll dates are similar to the ones BJP wanted. She further questioned if the poll dates have been finalised after consultation with PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah, so that they can finish Assam and Tamil Nadu before coming to Bengal. She further said that this would not help BJP and TMC is going to demolish them.

Alleging that BJP is misusing its authority to influence state polls, Mamata Banerjee expressed confidence that she will win and BJP will have to face the music for this blunder. In addition to this, Mamata went ahead to allege that BJP is attempting to divide the people of the country along religious lines.

The EC on Friday announced that the West Bengal assembly elections will commence on March 2 and the results will be declared on May 2. Stretched over eight phases, the voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.