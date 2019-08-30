The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill against mob lynching on Friday as the opposition parties in the state like the Congress, CPI(M) supported the move. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the central government should have brought a similar law to fight against mob assault and lynching.

The West Bengal Assembly passed a bill on Friday to prevent the incidents like mob lynchings and assaults. The legislation has been introduced by the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and also supported by opposition parties like the Congress and the Communist Party of India. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) neither supported the move nor opposed as well.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the state government has brought The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, as the Central government did not bring any law against this in last 6 years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while tabling the bill in the house said, lynching is a social evil and every one of our society should come and fight against it. She added, the Centre should have brought a similar law to prevent mob assault and lynchings but they are yet to do so. She said, West Bengal government bringing this law to stop it and to fight against this social evil.

The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 aims to fight against incidents of lynchings and protect the constitutional rights of vulnerable people. The bill also proposes to take action against those committed in perpetration such crime.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App