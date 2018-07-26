Two years after the central government rejected its resolution to change state's name to Bengal, the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution to change state's name to Bangla in all languages. The resolution passed in the state Assembly now awaits Home Ministry's approval.

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution to change state’s name to Bangla in all languages. The resolution passed in the state Assembly now awaits Home Ministry’s approval. In 2016, the West Bengal state Assembly had passed a resolution to change state’s name to Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali and Bangal in Hindi but the central government had opposed the move. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed the state’s name change as West Bengal is always last in the alphabetical list of states.

The proposal comes nearly a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In 2011 when Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in the state, the central government rejected the demand of state government’s demand to change the name from West Bengal to Paschim Bango.

