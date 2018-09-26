In order to protest against the killing of two students in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal the state unit of BJP has called for a 12-hour band. The BJP had announced the protest on Wednesday. Following the announcement, the Mamata Banerjee-led government said that they will make sure that the protest is carried out in a peaceful manner. Assuring protection to everyone, the government has reportedly deployed more than 3,500 police personnel and over 400 pickets.
As per the state transport department, over 2,500 government buses will be operating. The government has announced that if the vehicles get damaged during the protest, they will ensure full compensation from their side.
The announcement of 12-hour Bengal Bandh by BJP met strong criticism as State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee accused the BJP of foiling development in the state by calling out the protests. He added that TMC workers have been put on alert to monitor the situations. He added that security officials have been instructed to respond if situations go out f hand.
The 12-hour band has already begun in the state as several trains have been blocked by the protestors. Reports add that several buses have also been vandalised.
The following protests have been called in to protest against the killing of a third-year student Tapas Barman who succumbed to his injuries in north Bengal Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) and the death of an ITI student Rajesh Sarkar who died on Thursday.
Here are the LIVE updates from 12-hour Bengal band clalled by the state BJP unit:
Live Blog
Barasat: Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC workers when the BJP workers were trying to obstruct movement of trains. BJP has called for a statewide bandh today over the death of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/mSq37bOlLa— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
West Bengal: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly distributes leaflets in Kolkata, over the death 2 students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur; #visuals from Gariahat crossing. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh over the incident today pic.twitter.com/nuJ9C7j0v1— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
Siliguri: Police have arrested 24 bandh supporters from Bagdogra and Naxalbari areas. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of 2 students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/PtIUx7xAqf— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
Howrah: Security increased in the city in view of the 12-hour bandh called by BJP in West Bengal today, in protest against the death of 2 students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur. Buses vandalised, bus drivers wear helmets for safety pic.twitter.com/8M8asSIpDc— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
Howrah: Train movement obstructed by protesters on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today in protest against the death of 2 students following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur. pic.twitter.com/nHdR5fP5Ui— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
Cooch Behar: Drivers of govt buses wear helmets while driving after some of the buses were vandalised by protesters today. BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today in protest against the death of a student following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur. pic.twitter.com/Koe7sbcrm0— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
West Bengal: Protesters vandalise government buses and torch tyres in Midnapore. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur. pic.twitter.com/qBn4SHX0Dx— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
