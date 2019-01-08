Clashes break out between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol during Bharat Bandh: Addressing reporters at the state secretariat on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the two-day strike called by the trade unions would have no impact in the state and her government is opposed to any Bandh called by the Left party. Launching a scathing attack on the Left Front, Mamata said in the last 34 years, they (Left Front) have destroyed the state by calling bandh... Enough is enough.

Clashes break out between TMC and CPM workers in Asansol during Bharat Bandh: Clashes broke out between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM workers in Asansol during the 48-hour nation-wide strike on Tuesday, reports said. The West Bengal Police had to lathi-charge to disperse the violent TMC and CPM workers. Apart from that, the police detained several members of the Central Trade Unions after they tried to block the railway line in Howrah demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Ten Central Trade Unions have staged massive protests in the country as a mark of protest against privatisation of public and government sector. The trade unions are also demanding implementation of minimum wages, social security schemes for farmers and labourers in the country.

Addressing reporters at the state secretariat on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the two-day strike called by the trade unions would have no impact in the state and her government is opposed to any Bandh called by the Left party. Launching a scathing attack on the Left Front, Mamata said in the last 34 years, they (Left Front) have destroyed the state by calling bandh… Enough is enough.

In this regard, a government notification said the state government employees won’t be allowed to avail casual leave or any half-day leave on Tuesday and Wednesday and pressed 500 additional buses into service to facilitate free movement of passengers in Kolkata. The state police were also instructed to take measures to prevent any disturbance by the Left workers. Apart from that, additional forces were also deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

The West Bengal Police said stringent action will be taken against them those who try to put up barricades and stop people from trying to open shops or visiting offices and marketplaces, shops, malls, and every business entities will be operating normally.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More