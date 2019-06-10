A day after killing of its party workers, BJP has planned to observe a black day to protest against the rampant violence and killing of its party workers in the state.

To protest against the killing of their party men in West Bengal a day ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe black day across the state on Monday. The party has also called a 12 hour Bandh (strike) in the Basirhat on Monday. Earlier the BJP delegation was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of two of its slained workers from Sandeshkhali to Kolkata. The BJP wanted to pay last respects to their party workers by bringing their mortal remains to Kolkata on Monday, but were stopped by the police authorities in the mid way.

The Bengal BJP had approached home minister Amit Shah, regarding killing of their three party workers by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the North 24 Parganas. The central government expressed “deep concern” over the continuing run of violence in the state, implying that the “unabated violence” appears to be a failure on part of the administration.

After four people died in violence between TMC and BJP workers, central government had issued an advisory earlier, to which West Bengal government responded that the situation in the state was ‘under control’ and these were only a few ‘stray post-poll clashes’. In the advisory, the Home Ministry asked the state government to maintain law and order, public peace and tranquillity.

On Sunday when the state BJP was preparing to cremate the bodies of their workers, who died in Saturday’s clash on the Basanti highway, they faced a confrontation with the police administration. Political violence in Bengal took a massive turn when hundreds of agitated workers gathered at the spot and preparations had started for a funeral pyre. But the party ultimately reversed its decision midway, announcing a series of protests, including a statewide “Black Day”.

The party said it will observe a local strike and a statewide “Black Day” on June 10 and will also hold a rally at 3 pm in Kolkata. The BJP delegation will also be meeting the governor regarding upsurging violence in the state.

