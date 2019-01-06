West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the number one on the list as a potential Prime Minister candidate from Bengal which has left his own party red-faced. The statement has come at a time when Trinamool Congress and BJP are indulged in a heated exchange over various issues including that of mob violence in West Bengal.

He was replying to a question if anyone from state unit of BJP had the chance to be the prime minister

The BJP leader further extended his wishes to Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. He further added that Pranab Mukherjee was the first to become president from Bengal so now its time to have a Bengali as Prime Minister.

Roopa Ganguly, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, said she will not accept Mamata Banerjee as the prime minister of this country. Banerjee and her party TMC have murdered BJP workers in the state, she further said when asked about the remarks made by Bengal BJP chief Ghosh.

The Opposition Congress took a swipe at Ghosh’s remarks and said it is now clear that TMC is the BJP’s B-team in Bengal.

