West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo was heckled at an event in Jadavpur University in Kolkata. He was the chief guest for ABVP’s fresher’s event, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Soon after he entered the campus, several students from Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) shouted “Go Back” saying the BJP leader was not welcome to the campus.

Jadavpur University’s vice-chancellor Suranjan Das also tried handling the situation for over thirty minutes but to no avail. The moment Supriyo entered the auditorium for ‘Governance in post-Independent India’ seminar, the protests escalated.

Supriyo was also pushed and shoved aside by students who were holding red flags as a mark of protest. Apparently, his shirt was torn and despite vice-chancellor’s intervention, the students were stubborn as they persistently demanded Supriyo leave the campus.

The BJP MP, on the other hand, didn’t leave the campus and said the agitating students could not push him out of the university till they calmed down. He added that such a situation could not provoke him.

Even when the Vice-Chancellor tried reasoning with the students and Supriyo likewise, the verbal spat between the two continued.

One of the students from the crowd asked Supriyo not to create a scene to which he replied that they were the one responsible, not him.

Supriyo, in his defence continuously warned the demonstrators to not touch him. He also urged the students to listen to an opposing view and said there won’t be any democracy or free speech if the protests continued. Amid all the ruckus, Supriyo stayed in the campus.

The protesters were reportedly wearing headbands signifying Naxalism. A source suggested that many claimed to have an association with the Naxalite group.

The heated conversation reached a level when Supriyo was pushed to the floor while he, on the other hand, stood his ground and didn’t leave the campus.

