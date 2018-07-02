After 5 men were lynched in Maharashtra's Dhule, a taxi-driver was allegedly beaten up in West Bengal's Boplur on suspicion of being a child-lifter. The man has been detained by the police and investigation into the case has been initiated, though the accused has denied all charges.

A day after 5 people were lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule, a middle-aged man was thrashed in West Bengal’s Bolpur on suspicion of being a child-lifter. According to police, the villagers suspected the man, who was driving a taxi, of forcing an 11-year old girl into his vehicle when she was playing in a field at Rajatpur area, in the outskirts of Bolpur town.

The villagers chased the man down after the girl raised the alarm. The man had tried to speed away in his taxi but had to stop due to a traffic jam when the villagers caught hold of him. The man was then severely beaten up by the locals before he was handed to the police.

The suspected man refuted all the charges and told police that he was only asking water to drink. The police have detained the man and investigation were on.

The incident has come a day after 5 people were lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule. The men had reportedly come to the weekly village market and were wondering around. Out of the 5, 1 was seen talking to a young girl and then they were accused of being kidnappers, the crowd attacked them brutally and lynched them.

23 people have been arrested so far in the case. The incident took place at Rainpada, 25 kilometres from Pimpalner in Dhule at around 11:30 am on Sunday.

“Twenty-three people have been arrested. We have also identified some more accused in this case. Five teams have been formed to identify the accused,” said Dhule SP M Ramkumar was quoted as saying by India.com.

According to a report published on India Times, 20 people have been lynched so far on suspicion of being child lifters.

