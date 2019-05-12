West Bengal CEO seeks report from District Magistrate on attack on BJP leader Bharati Ghosh's convoy in Ghatal: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today met the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer and demanded immediate action against the attackers.

West Bengal CEO seeks report from District Magistrate on attack on BJP leader Bharati Ghosh’s convoy in Ghatal: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday sought a report from the District Magistrate of Ghatal on the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bharati Ghosh’s convoy after the BJP blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers for the incident and raised the issue before him. Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and once a trusted lieutenant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is taking on Bengali actor-turned-lawmaker Deepak (Dev) Adhikari of the TMC in Ghatal.

After meeting the West Bengal CEO, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said his party has demanded that police should not allow outsiders in Lok Sabha constituencies 48 hours before the elections and arrest history-sheeters on a priority basis. The BJP also demanded that stringent action should be taken against the police officers those who were on duty when TMC workers attacked Bharati Ghosh’s convoy. Terming the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government’s rule in West Bengal as ‘goonda tantra’, Naqvi said Bharati was heckled, surrounded and chased by the ruling Trinamool Congress workers at Keshpur village in West Bengal’s Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency (145 km from Kolkata).

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from District Magistrate of Ghatal on attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier today pic.twitter.com/nTborzcR8C — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Reports said one of the three BJP workers, who were attacked ahead of the 6th phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, succumbed to injuries while two others were admitted to a local hospital. BJP worker Raman Singh was found dead on Saturday night in Gopiballabpur, Jhargram. Unknown assailants opened fire on Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity in the same night in Bhagabanpur in East Medinipur.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh: At a booth in Rampura (West Medinipur), my people were being threatened since yesterday so I went to meet. TMC goons attacked us, we were stopped from going inside the booth. These people are stopping people from voting. pic.twitter.com/yvKpWGxcbw — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

At a booth in Rampura (West Medinipur), Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC goons also attacked him and his party colleagues in an attempt to stop them from going inside the booth while at some places people stopping people from voting. Ghosh said his people were being threatened since yesterday.

West Bengal: Scuffle between BJP workers and TMC workers at polling booth number 254 in Bankura after BJP alleged rigging by TMC workers. #LokSabhaEelctions2019 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/cENI2477kJ — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

On Sunday, a scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC workers at polling booth number 254 in Bankura after BJP alleged rigging by TMC workers.

Priyanka Sharma, Howrah District Club Cell Convener, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was arrested on charges of posting a photo-shopped picture of WB CM.Her mother says,"She just shared the picture on social media like many others,since she is an opposition worker she was arrested." pic.twitter.com/eAFLvKKFEM — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Priyanka Sharma, the convenor of the BJP’s youth wing in Howrah, was remanded to 14-days judicial custody for sharing a morphed image of Mamata Banerjee. On May 9, Priyanka Sharma had shared a meme in which Banerjee’s face was superimposed on actor Priyanka Chopra’s body.

Apart from that, villagers in Ramchandrapur in West Bengal’s Jhagram boycotted voting citing lack of roads and drinking water.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App