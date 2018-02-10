Patidar campaign leader, Hardik Patel, met West West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. In his latest tweet, he praised the lady for her simplicity and called her 'lady Gandhi'. At their meeting, Patel also received an open invitation to join the Trinamool Congress anytime soon he is looking to join a political party.

After the 90-minute meeting, Hardik Patel shared his personal opinion regarding the West Bengal CM, calling her revolutionary leader and asked her to come forward to be the leader of opposition parties (Image tweeted by Hardik Patel)

“Today I met Lady Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister,” tweeted the 24-year-old face of Patidar campaign in Gujarat, Hardik Patel after his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday and praised the lady for her simplicity. He also praised the Trinamool Congress (TNC) chief for the struggles she made for the welfare of society. Patel shared the same remarks about Mamata Banerjee, while present in front of the cameras outside Ms Banerjee’s office. He raked her next only to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After the 90-minute meeting, Hardik Patel shared his personal opinion regarding the West Bengal CM, calling her revolutionary leader and asked her to come forward to be the leader of opposition parties. She also shared his views regarding the parties like the Indian National Congress (INC) and TNC should join hands to fight against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata Banerjee, referred to Hardik Patel “like my younger brother” and shared the fact that he is the first leader to whom she called and praised him after results for last December’s Gujarat elections came in.

At their meeting, Patel also received an open invitation to join the Trinamool Congress anytime soon he is looking to join a political party. Patel has also received a similar offer from Gujarat Congress with the promise of a party ticket when he turns 25, the minimum age to contest elections. Patel thanked Mamata Banerjee for her invitation and asked her to visit Gujarat once.”She has come to power after a long fight. I would take advice from her if required. I have requested her to come to Gujarat to make women of my state aware… She has accepted and said she will make the visit soon,” Mr Patel said. Hardik Patel has also promised WB CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for her in the upcoming Assembly elections 2019.