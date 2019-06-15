West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the West Bengal government has accepted all demands of the agitationg doctors, she urged to the doctors to resume the work in a press conference at Nabanna.

As the doctors continued to protest in Kolkata,on Saturday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged them to resume the work and said that the attack on doctors is unfortunate, in a press conference at Nabanna. Banerjee further added that she wanted to meet with the doctors to negotiate the matter but they refused.

Urging to the doctors West Bengal chief minister said ESMA wont be invoked against the agitating doctors.She also assured that government will be taking every necessary steps to prevent any violent incident against the doctors and will ensure security for the doctors.

She claimed,the protesters have misbehaved with the government representatives.West Bengal Chief Minister also added, that the police hasn’t arrested a single person.

The team of 5 senior doctors are on their way to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna.

Earlier,protesting doctors turned down West Bengal chief minister’s invitation for a closed-door meeting and instead asked her to visit NRS medical College and hospital for an open discussion with the doctors to resolve the issue.

Earlier the day, as the agitators refused to resume the work,West Bengal chief minister cancelled her meeting with the injured doctor-Paribaha Mukhopadhyay.

Paribaha Mukhopadhyay is suffering from a serious skull injury in the attack and admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences in Park Circus, Kolkata.

