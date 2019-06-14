West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged doctors to stop the protest and resume their work. Banerjee said some of the protesters are not even junior doctors but outsiders.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee asked doctors to stop their protest and restart all the action on Thursday at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata. Condemning the protest Banerjee said that the protest is shameful and unlawful.

Banerjee claimed that the police have arrested five people who were in connection with the NRS issue. She also said that some of the protesters are not even junior doctors but outsiders. She had given a four-hour deadline to the doctors to rejoin service.

West Bengal chief Minister threatened the protesters that if they do not stop protesting and resume their regular work, the government will review their profiles and take strict action against them. She added this is a political conspiracy made by BJP and CPM. Despite the warning given by Mamata Banerjee, agitators were seen continuing with their protest.

However, in the wake of the unrest of medical services in several hospitals in last three days, police had cleared the hospital premises, announcing no one should be allowed on the hospital campus other than the patients. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the government is giving full co-operation. In spite of the provocations coming from the opposition, no one should fall into the trap.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, Mamata Banerjee, is not concerned to solve the problem at all.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that a particular community carrying out the unrest in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App