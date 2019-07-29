West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded a high power inquiry into the Unnao road accident in which the woman, who complained of rape by Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was injured and is in critical condition. In the accident, her 2 relatives died and her lawyer was injured.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, slammed the Narendra Modi government and demanded a high-power inquiry into the Unnao road accident on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape survivor was travelling in a car with her family and a speeding truck collided with their car in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. Reports say 2 relatives of the survivor died, while the survivor is critical and struggling for her life in the hospital. Speaking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said the Narendra Modi government doesn’t know what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by a BJP government, but is trying to defame the Trinamool Congress-run West Bengal. The Trinamool chief demanded a high power inquiry against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the light of the accident.

In the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused, who was arrested by state police.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Everyday they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao, two relatives of victim died & she is in serious condition. There should be a high power inquiry. pic.twitter.com/ziAp17NLtO — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

After the accident, Uttar Pradesh Police seized the truck involved and arrested its driver. The state police has been grilling the driver and trying to gather information. Police also has a doubt whether it was a deliberate attempt to kill the rape survivor and her kin. The survivor’s father had died in UP Police custody shortly after the case came to light.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the developments in the rape case and the subsequent accident. In a tweet, Kejriwal said it was a systematic attempt to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family. Calling the accident a conspiracy and a mockery of the law, the Aam Aadmi Party convener asked how could a civilised society allow such state-sponsored barbarism?

Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law.

How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App