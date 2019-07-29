West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded a high power inquiry into Unnao road accident. In the road accident, 2 people died and rape victim is struggling in hospital. Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused who is behind the bars at the moment.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, slammed the Narendra Modi government and demanded a high-power inquiry into Unnao road accident on Monday. The incident had happened on Sunday when the survivor of rape was travelling in a car with her family and a speedy truck crashed with their car in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. Reports say 2 relatives of the survivor died, while rape victim is critical and struggling for life in hospital. Today, talking to the media, Mamata Banerjee, said, the Narendra Modi government is trying to defame West Bengal, while on the other side, the government doesn’t know what’s happening in Uttar Pradesh. TMC chief demanded a high power inquiry against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

In the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused, who was nabbed by the state police a few days back. Later, the saffron party had sacked Senger following accusation and protests.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Everyday they defame Bengal but does the government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao, two relatives of victim died & she is in serious condition. There should be a high power inquiry. pic.twitter.com/ziAp17NLtO — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

After the deadly accident, Uttar Pradesh Police seized the truck involved in the accident and its driver. The state police has been grilling the driver and trying to gather information related to case. Police also has a doubt that it was a deliberate attempt to kill the rape victim and her kins.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the developments. In a Tweet, Kejriwal said, it’s a systematic attempt to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family. Calling the accident a pre-planned conspiracy and mockery of law, Aam Aadmi Party supremo asked How can any civilised society allow such states sponsored barbarism?

Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law.

How can any civilised society allow such state sponsored barbarism ? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 29, 2019

