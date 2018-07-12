Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity over child selling incident and said further said that BJP will not spare anyone. She further added that that the state government must allow Missionaries of Charity to continue with their work for the poor and pregnant women.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity over child selling incident and said further said that BJP will not spare anyone. She further added that that the state government must allow Missionaries of Charity to continue with their work for the poor and pregnant women. Taking to her Twitter handle, Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee said that the charity was set up by Mother Teresa herself and now even that is not being spared.

Slamming BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that that the party is trying to malign the image of the charities set up by Mother Teresa herself. The following support for the Charity came after Jharkhand Police had arrested a sister from the Charity and had detained other two for selling a 14-day-old child.

Mother Teresa herself set up Missionaries of Charity. And now they are also not being spared. Malicious attempts to malign their name. The Sisters are being targeted. #BJP want to spare no one. Highly condemnable. Let MOC continue to do their work for the poorest of the poor — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 12, 2018

On July 5, the police arrested a sister from the Missionaries of Charity after it was highlighted after a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the state approached the area police and filed a complaint about the missing child from Mother Teresa’s charity who was born just a few weeks ago.

The CWC members had questioned the nuns present at the Charity and were informed that the mother had taken away her child. The CWC team further contacted the mother of the child and found that the missing child was not even with the mother.

Later, it was found that the authorities at the charity had sold the child to a couple from Uttar Pradesh. During searches, the police had also recovered Rs 1.2 lakh in cash. Meanwhile, the couple who had allegedly bought the child stated that the child was handed over by the Charity after talking lakhs of money as fees.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More