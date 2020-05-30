Criticising the Indian Railways, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has also announced some of the guidelines that will be followed in lockdown 5.0.

In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running “Corona Express”, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while alleging that social distancing is not being maintained in special trains transporting migrant workers and other people to their homes.

“Law is equal for all but why all trains are running in full capacity? Why the Railways is not maintaining social distancing? Passengers are not being served water and food in the trains,” Banerjee said. “In the name of Shramik Express, Indian Railways is running ‘Corona Express’. Why extra trains are not being run. I was Railway Minister once. I had increased coaches, but why it cannot be done now? The Railways are bringing people from hotspot areas in huge numbers,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that a decision has been taken to increase the state government’s workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent.

“With multiple crises in the state, we have decided to increase the state government’s workforce capacity from 50 per cent to 70 per cent. Continuation of restoration work is one of the top priorities and workforce increase will ensure that public services are uninterrupted,” Banerjee said.

“In the private sector, I urge all to stay safe, work indoors as much as possible and to the best of their abilities. Prerogative lies with the respective managements of private entities to decide on workforce capacity and act accordingly,” she added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said, “The lockdown will continue with minimal effects. Jute mills and tea gardens will operate with 100 per cent workforce capacity. We are together in this. I am sure with all your cooperation and understanding, Bengal will emerge victoriously.”

She also announced that all religious places will open in the state from June 1, where not more than 10 people will be allowed at any time. “Temples, gurdwaras, mosques and all religious places in the state are closed. They will open from June 1 but not more than 10 people will be allowed at any given point of time. No assembly would be allowed in religious places,” Banerjee further said.

