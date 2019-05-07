West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed PM Narendra Modi and asked has he built even one Ram Temple during last 5 years. Mamata Banerjee's scathing attack was a reply to PM Modi's statement, in which, he had dared West Bengal CM to arrest him for chanting Jai Shri Ram.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public gathering in Bishnupur and asked pm that he chants Jai Shri Ram but has he built a single Ram Temple yet? The Trinamool Congress chief said that at the time of elections, they think that Lord Ram Chandra becomes their party agent and agenda. She added that BJP chants Jai Shri Ram and forces others to say it.

West Bengal CM added that people of West Bengal will say Vande Mataram, but will never say the slogan which the BJP is trying to put in their mouths.

Mamata Banerjee’s statement was a response to PM Modi’s statement which he had made in his Jhargram rally. PM Modi hailed Lord Rama’s name in the rally and dared West Bengal CM to arrest him. A few days ago, reportedly 3 people were arrested for chanting Jai Shri Ram when the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing by.

In his speech, PM said that Didi has thrown people into jail for chanting Jai Shri Ram, so he thought of greeting her in the same manner so she can throw him behind bars, too. A video that is doing round the internet showed Mamata Banerjee stepping out of her vehicle to confront people who were chanting Jai Shri Ram frequently.

This is not the first time that both the heavyweight leaders have locked horns. Earlier, in February, Mamata Banerjee had started a sit-in-protest in Kolkata against the Narendra Modi government when a team of CBI sleuths tried to arrest and interrogate then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

CBI had gone to question and arrest Rajiv Kumar in connection with the Sharda chit fund scam cases. She also had called it an attack on the constitution.

