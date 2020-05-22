West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recently thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for personally calling her to convey support amid the crisis. She also expressed herself on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her gratitude to President Ram Nath Kovind for personally calling her to convey support amid the crisis in the state due to cyclone Amphan. Taking to Twitter to express herself, Banerjee wrote, “I sincerely thank the President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for personally calling me to convey his support and concerns for the people of Bengal in this unprecedented time of crisis because of Amphan Cyclone. We are extremely grateful.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Mamata Banerjee. The senior leaders were seen wearing masks and covering their faces as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Moreover, Banerjee was seen briefing the Prime Minister about the situation in the state.

They discussed aspects of relief and rehabilitation in view of the damage caused by the cyclone. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at the Kolkata Airport to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore interim relief for Bengal after survey, praises Mamata Banerjee for her response

I sincerely thank the Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for personally calling me to convey his support and concerns for the people of Bengal in this unprecedented time of crisis because of the cyclone. We are extremely grateful, Sir. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2020

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of Odisha as well. Further, PM Modi has also announced Rs 1000 crore interim relief for Bengal, Rs 2 lakh will be given for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 will be allotted to people who are injured due to Cyclone Amphan. PM Modi also praised CM Mamata Banerjee for taking all the precautions alone.

In this hour of crisis, my thoughts are with the people of the two states. The authorities and relief teams are making all possible efforts to provide the helping hand to the needy. I am confident life will return to normalcy soonest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 21, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App