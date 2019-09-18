West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. She would be talking about the release of funds that her state needs.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in the national capital. She is expected to meet the Prime Minister post-lunch. A day ago, the Trinamool Congress chief had wished PM Modi on his 69th birthday in a tweet. Incidentally, while leaving for Delhi from Kolkata, ran into Jashodaben, PM Modi’s wife, who was in Kolkata after visiting Dhanbad. The Bengal CM is said to have gifted her a sari, reports said.

Speaking to the media on the agenda for the meeting with the PM, Banerjee said it would be a courtesy call. Banerjee was quoted as saying that she rarely visits Delhi and this meeting is just a part of her work.

Reports said she would be taking up matters like due funds and merger of public sector banks, some of which are headquartered in Kolkata, railway complaints and other issues. She added government employees in all sectors have been facing problems and they have no option except to ask the state government to take up their case.

This would be Mamata Banerjee’s first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his re-election. In the battle for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee took the fight to the BJP in what was an acrimonious contest involving largescale violence.

While the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats, a commendable feat in itself, the party is pushing hard at the Trinamool by engineering defections of prominent leaders as well as grassroots workers ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state due in 2021. Several BJP leaders from the state have been attacking the Trinamool chief’s support to Muslim festivities while cracking down on Hindu festivals. That had turned the Bengali voter closer to the BJP. The state has also enacted a law against mob lynching in an attempt to create an alternative narrative to the growing incidents of intolerance across the country.

