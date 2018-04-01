A four-member Bharatiya Janata Party delegation visited the violence-hit Asansol, West Bengal town on Sunday, April 1, to review the situation over the turbulence caused during Ram Navami processions. The delegation comprised of BJP national Vice-President and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly among others.

In the wake of Asansol communal clashes, a four-member Bharatiya Janata Party delegation constituted by the party president Amit Shah visited the violence-hit town and toured the other affected areas on Sunday, April 1, to take the stock of the situation over the turbulence caused during Ram Navami processions. The delegation comprised of BJP national Vice-President and Rajya Sabha member Om Prakash Mathur, Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly, national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Palamu MP and former director-general of Jharkhand police Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Earlier it was not clear if the delegation will be allowed to visit the town due to high-security measures which remained tense after the death of following the death of 2 persons. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Saturday had said that with the dates for panchayat polls announced and the model code of conduct implemented it, it was not possible to provide too much security for the BJP delegation visiting riot-hit Asansol and Ranigunj town.

Members of BJP delegation visit relief camp and violence affected area in #Asansol. BJP President #AmitShah had constituted a four-member committee to visit affected areas & submit a report; OM Mathur, Shahnawaz Hussain, Roopa Ganguly & BD Mathur are members. pic.twitter.com/BMspgB9HAE — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

On Saturday, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi reached Asansol and Raniganj. He, however, did not stop at any minority affected areas during his visit. He appeals for peace and stability in the region and claimed that everyone should respect each other’s religious festivals. The Asansol-Raniganj belt witnessed communal clashes over the Ram Navami celebrations carried out by saffron outfits, resulting in the death of 1 person and left two police officers injured. Internet services have been suspended till April 4 and prohibitory orders under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) are still in forces in both the towns.



