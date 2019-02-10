The statement has come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with all state Congress chiefs in the national capital on Saturday. The meeting was meant to discuss electoral strategies of state heads ahead of the 2019 polls

After BSP-SP alliance leaving Congress with no option but fight individually on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has decided to fight alone in the state of West Bengal as well. Confirming on no alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra said party supremo Rahul Gandhi has assented the state Congress on not forming any alliance with the TMC in the forthcoming general elections.

The statement has come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with all state Congress chiefs in the national capital on Saturday. The meeting was meant to discuss electoral strategies of state heads ahead of the 2019 polls.In the meeting Gandhi also declared that Rajya Sabha MPs, sitting MLAs and their relatives won't be getting Lok Sabha tickets. He added that Rahul has asked the state leadership to take call on party's election campaign. This includes negotiating with democratic and secular forces in the state. He added that it was because of TMC that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was establishing its ground in the state.

According to news agency PTI, the West Bengal Congress chief has suggested that the party is open to discussion with other parties including the Left. The state Congress unit has suggested its aversion towards any alliance with the TMC. In West Bengal, the TMC has not worked much in favour of the Congress party, instead weakened the party by bribing its elected members, said Mitra. Earlier this week Rahul Gandhi had met with UP East and West General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia respectively to know their preparedness and strategies for the upcoming polls. Although Mitra suggested a possibility of alliance with the Left Front, once the state Congress unit decides its next course of action.

