West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. The veteran Congress leader was 78 years old when he died. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Youth Congress condoled the demise of Somen Mitra. He tweeted that WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. He added that as they struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all their prayers and thoughts are with ‘Dada’s family’. He went on to write that may his soul rest in peace.

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lkDW8Q8f3q — WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra who passed away at a city hospital in the early hours today. The 78-year-old West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president was hospitalised a few days ago. West Bengal Governor posted on Twitter that he is saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra.

He went on to write that the constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions. He further added that Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. He prayed almighty to bestow eternal on the departed soul.

Saddened at the death of veteran Congress Leader Somen Mitra. As constitutional head was enormously benefited by his wise counsel on several occasions. Bengal will always recall his sagacious contributions in public life. Pray ALMIGHTY to bestow eternal on the departed soul. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 30, 2020

All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect. pic.twitter.com/k1muPvycgT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2020

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of West Bengal Congress President, Shri Somen Mitra. May his family members, friends & supporters find strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 30, 2020

A student political leader, Mitra became an MLA from Sealdah Assembly in 1972 constituency and represented it seven times. After leaving the Congress in the year 2008, the firebrand leader formed his own party that he joined with the Trinamool Congress in 2009, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Mitra represented Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat from 2009 to 2014 as a Trinamool Congress MP. In 2014 he snapped ties with the TMC and made his way back to the Congress.

Congress MP and in charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the state, Gaurav Gogoi also condoled the demise of Somen Mitra. Gogoi tweeted that his heart goes out to the family of the Lt Somen Mitra. He was a giant of Bengal, and he touched the lives of millions of people in his long journey. He added that his condolences are with his family and all those who admired him. His legacy will not be forgotten.

I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences on the tragic demise of West Bengal PCC President Somen Mitra ji. May God grant the departed soul peace and strength to the family and friends to bear this loss. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ck2vgTopDD — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) July 30, 2020

The news of senior Congress leader & West Bengal PCC President Shri.Somen Mitra's demise is deeply disturbing. He was a loving soul & respected across political spectrum. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time grief. pic.twitter.com/4TYcf19DAR — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 30, 2020

End of an Era . Saddest day for West Bengal Congress . pic.twitter.com/9lF3JwbSKh — WB Youth Congress (@IYCWestBengal) July 30, 2020

