On Tuesday morning, a crude bomb explosion that took place at Nager Bazar in West Bengal left at least 10 people severely injured. As per reports, concerned authorities have rushed to the spot and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion. As per reports, the magnitude of the explosion was so massive the Nager bazar in Dum Dum was shaken. The explosion took place ina fruit warehouse located on Kazipara road. the explosion reportedly took place at 10 am. The injured that also include children were admitted to a nearby hospital.

UPDATING…

