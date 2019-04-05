The Election Commission on Friday transferred Anuj Sharma and appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new Police Commissioner of Kolkata. Rajesh Kumar was earlier ADG of the Pollution Control Board and now is the new chief of the city police.

Election Commission on Friday appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new Police Commissioner of Kolkata. Rajesh Kumar replaced Anuj Sharma after the poll conducting body wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary regarding transfers and posting of few officers. Rajesh Kumar was earlier ADG of the Pollution Control Board and now has been promoted as a city commissioner. The election commission has also removed Bidhan Nagar police chief Gyanwnat Singh and transferred the Birbhum SP. Natarajan Ramesh Babu, IGP, Operations will be replacing Bidhan Nagar.

EC writes to Chief Secy West Bengal regarding transfer/posting of few officers in the state in view of the poll preparedness. Rajesh Kumar – ADG, Pollution Control Board – has been posted as CP, Kolkata. Natarajan Ramesh Babu – ADG & IGP, Operations – posted as CP, Bidhan Nagar. pic.twitter.com/16CoJ6Jinx — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The election commission has ordered that the police officers who have been transferred will not be allowed to take part in any of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections duty. According to the reports, both the high ranking officers of the Kolkata police were said to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They were reportedly present in Mamata Banerjee’s dharna against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had staged a dharna (protest) against CBI for working on directions of BJP. She was sitting on protest in front Metro Channel at Kolkata’s Esplanade area and the drama was continued for 3 days.

