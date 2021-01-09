West Bengal governor's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah has been rescheduled. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda is all set to kickstart BJP’s political campaign which is aimed at garnering the support of farmers in the state of Bengal.

The meeting that was supposed to take place between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Home Minister Amit Shah today has now been rescheduled to a later date. The parties were to reportedly discuss the matters relating to the state of governance in West Bengal. Earlier Dhankhar had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however the former claimed that it had merely been a courtesy meet with no official matters being discussed.

Since coming to power, Dhankhar has remained in open opposition to the TMC government, frequently holding them responsible for the worsening situation of law and order in the state. Further fueling the fire, BJP leaders have been demanding enforcement of President’s Rule in Bengal, citing a collapse of the rule of law as the reason. This backdrop gives significant importance to the meeting that will be taking place between the West Bengal governor and Union Home Minister in the future.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda is all set to kickstart BJP’s political campaign which is aimed at garnering the support of farmers in the state of Bengal. The political campaign, Ek Muthi Chawal‘ (a fistful of rice), is aimed at reaching out to 73 lakh farmers across the state, to explain to them the farm laws and their benefits. Nadda has reached the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, which is also known as the state’s rice bowl to kickstart the campaign. JP Nadda held a roadshow there today.

While addressing the crowd in Bardhaman, Nadda remarked that BJP will form the government in West Bengal and “will help the farmers” there.

“My heart pains that ignoring constitutional provisions, a child of ‘Maa Bharti’ is called an outsider in West Bengal because he doesn’t belong to the state. We’re all the children of ‘Maa Bharti’ & we believe in our unity. No person living in this land can be an outsider” said the Governor in a statement.

The political move comes ahead of a special legislative assembly scheduled by TMC to bypass farm laws passed by the centre amid the ongoing farmers’ protests. Opposing the move, TMC has called the symbolic procurement of rice ridiculous and insignificant.

Further, AIMIM who is contesting for Muslim voter base in West Bengal has received a major shock with its acting West Bengal chief, SK Abdul Kalam along with several other party members switching sides by joining TMC ahead of assembly polls.

