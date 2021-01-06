A heated battle has ensued amongst BJP, TMC, and AIMIM with the soon approaching 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. More trouble has spelled out for Mamata Banerjee, with the quitting of their ministers’ months before the assembly election.

With the assembly elections right around the corner in West Bengal, TMC is facing threats from BJP on one side and AIMIM, on the other, to usurp the political party from their position of power. While BJP is directly competing with TMC, AIMIM has stretched its hands towards the Muslim voter base, who make up 30% of West Bengal’s population.

More trouble has spelled out for Mamata Banerjee, with the quitting of their ministers’ months before the assembly election. From the deserting of Suvendu Adhikari, a senior minister in TMC who allegedly joined hands with BJP to the recent resignation of Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC’s MLA and minister, who has quit the party to pursue his former profession as a cricketer, TMC is dealing with blows one after another.

Meanwhile, BJP has left no stone unturned to make their campaigning successful. From roadshows to countless rallies, they are competing with TMC at every turn. Trying to defend against the political attacks, a keynote speaker of TMC, Anubrat Mandal, in a rally conducted on January 5th, advanced that CM Mamata Banerjee has launched 68 projects in the state. He further alleged that voting for BJP would be akin to selling Bengal.

Also read: India gets Covaxin & Covishield vaccines; UP’s 6 cities to undergo dry run

Also read: MEA Jaishankar’s first foreign visit in 2021; on 3-Day visit to Sri Lanka

As the parties engage in a fierce political tussle, Owaisi has been on a visit to West Bengal to hold discussions with a prominent Muslim leader Abbas Siddiqui on the state’s political setting and forthcoming assembly polls. Responding to the threat, TMC has stated that Muslims in West Bengal are mostly Bengali-speaking and will not side with Owaisi. It remains to see what strategies will the three parties next employ for winning the seats in the upcoming elections.

Also read: Online loan harassment in Hyderabad drives 3 to suicide, Chinese links found