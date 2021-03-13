BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has said that people of West Bengal are ready for Mamata Banerjee's visarjan. He has further demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

As the assembly elections in West Bengal inch closer, the battle lines between TMC and BJP have become more prominent than ever before. In this teething war of words, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh has now stated that people of West Bengal are ready for Mamata Banerjee’s visarjan. Emphasising that BJP has decided its list of candidates for the first two phases of elections, Ghosh demanded a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

He said that the CBI must probe what actually happened and how come a Z-plus protectee got attacked, alleging that Mamata Banerjee is doing ‘such a drama’ to garner sympathy. Hitting out at TMC, he opined that those who know that they would be voted out of power, can stoop to any level to get votes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of Bengal has sent a report to the Election Commission on the TMC leader’s injury. The report does not affirm that 4-5 people attacked her. The report submits that Mamata Banerjee was standing on the footboard of the vehicle and greeting people gathered near the car. She got hurt from the doors of the car itself. However, it does not mention how this incident took place. Investigations are still underway to determine whether someone deliberately carried out this incident or it happened naturally.

Also Read: Alibaba vs Bejing: China to impose 1 billion on Jack Ma’s Alibaba

Also Read: Tamil Nadu assembly elections: BJP to release candidate list; Dy CM files nomination

Shubhendu has filed nomination from Nandigram. The big question that arises is whether Nandigram will remain a stronghold of TMC and would it turn the tides against it this time. Mamata Banerjee was released from the hospital on Friday after being wounded in a suspected assault during an election campaign in Nandigram. Banerjee was taken to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after suffering injuries. After being discharged from the hospital, she was seen leaving in a wheelchair.