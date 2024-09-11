Protesting doctors in West Bengal have rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation for talks, vowing to continue their protest and cease work in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College a month ago. The doctors’ refusal marks an escalation in the standoff between the state government and the medical community, as they demand accountability and justice in the case that has sparked outrage across the state.

Protesters Reject Chief Minister’s Invitation

Banerjee had invited the junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat on Tuesday in an attempt to resolve the ongoing dispute and encourage them to return to work. State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya stated that the chief minister was prepared to meet the doctors and discuss their grievances. However, the protesting doctors dismissed the invitation, with one calling the email an “insult,” highlighting their demands for the resignation of key officials involved and criticizing the limitations on their representation at the talks.

Supreme Court’s Directive to Striking Doctors

In a related development, the Supreme Court intervened on Monday, directing the striking doctors to resume their duties by 5 p.m. that same day. The court assured the doctors that they would not face punitive actions, including transfers or disciplinary measures, for participating in the strike. However, the court also issued a stern warning: if the doctors did not return to work, they could not be shielded from any potential actions taken against them. The Trinamool Congress welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing the need for the doctors to fulfill their professional responsibilities.

Protesting Doctors March to Health Ministry

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive, junior doctors expressed their discontent with the court’s remarks and the state government’s handling of the situation. In a show of defiance, they marched to the health ministry’s building in Kolkata, continuing to press their demands for accountability and reform. The doctors accused the state government of failing to adequately address their concerns, particularly the call for the resignation of key officials linked to the mishandling of the trainee doctor’s case.

Judicial Custody Extended for Former Medical College Principal

The controversy surrounding RG Kar Medical College deepened as the CBI court extended the judicial custody of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, until September 23. Dr. Ghosh is under investigation for alleged financial irregularities, a case that has further fueled the tensions between the protesting doctors and the state administration. The ongoing probe has drawn attention to broader issues within the medical college, compounding the doctors’ grievances.

Enforcement Directorate Raids Amid Financial Irregularities Probe

Adding to the unfolding drama, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted a series of raids in connection with the financial irregularities case involving Dr. Ghosh. The ED’s Kolkata unit searched seven premises on September 6, including Dr. Ghosh’s residence and properties associated with his close relatives and associates. In an official statement, the ED detailed the findings of the raids, which are part of a broader effort to uncover the extent of financial misconduct within the institution.

West Bengal Government Approves More Special POCSO Courts

In a move aimed at expediting justice in cases of child sexual abuse, the West Bengal government approved the establishment of five additional special POCSO courts in the state, bringing the total number of such courts to 67. This decision comes in the wake of the Kolkata rape-murder case, highlighting the need for more dedicated legal resources to handle sensitive cases involving minors. Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Minister of State for Finance, confirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the judicial infrastructure to ensure swift justice for victims.

