West Bengal Government Overhauls Hospital Administration Following Doctor’s Rape-Murder at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College

The West Bengal government has implemented a series of significant administrative changes in response to mounting public outrage and protests following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The government’s actions come in the wake of demands from protesting medical professionals who have called for accountability and reform within the hospital’s administration.

West Bengal Government’s action

The state government has swiftly responded by removing several key officials from their positions, beginning with Professor Dr. Suhrita Paul, who was recently appointed as the principal of RG Kar Medical College after her predecessor, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, resigned in the aftermath of the incident. Dr. Paul has now been reassigned as the principal of Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, a position previously held by Professor Dr. Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay, who will now step into the role of principal at RG Kar Medical College.

In addition to the change in the principal’s position, the government has also removed Professor Dr. Bulbul Mukhopadhyay from her role as the medical superintendent of RG Kar Medical College. Professor Dr. Saptarshi Chatterjee has been appointed to take over this critical position.

Further changes include the removal of Professor Dr. Arunabha Dutta Chaudhuri, who was leading the department of chest medicine at RG Kar Medical College, the very department where the victim was a postgraduate trainee. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the medical community and ensuring that the hospital’s administration is held accountable.

These administrative changes were announced following a protest march led by students and senior doctors from the CBI office in Kolkata to Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department. During the protest, a delegation of doctors met with top officials and presented a series of demands, including the removal of the principal. The government’s decision to make these changes appears to be a direct response to the demands of the medical professionals who have been vocal in their call for justice and reform.

West Bengal Government faced criticism

The state government also faced criticism for its earlier decision to appoint Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, as the head of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. This move was met with strong disapproval from the courts, leaving the state government in a difficult position. The government’s subsequent cancellation of Dr. Ghosh’s appointment reflects the ongoing scrutiny and pressure it faces in handling the fallout from this tragic incident.

The horrific crime that has sparked nationwide outrage occurred on the night of August 9, when the 31-year-old doctor, who was on night duty, was found dead in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. A medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, leading to widespread protests and demands for safer working conditions for healthcare professionals.

Supreme court’s intervention

In light of the incident, the Supreme Court has intervened, establishing a National Task Force to recommend measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals while on duty. The court’s involvement underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for systemic changes to protect those working in the healthcare sector.

The investigation into the rape and murder is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following an order from the Calcutta High Court, which criticized the Kolkata Police for making no significant progress in the case. The CBI has made an initial arrest, detaining a civic volunteer named Sanjoy Roy the day after the doctor’s body was discovered. However, no further arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

As the investigation continues, the CBI has submitted a status report to the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to review the case in a hearing today.