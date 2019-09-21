West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar says Jadavpur University incident makes him worried. He said there is a need to change the environment in universities. He said Bengal universities should become the temple of education.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday said Bengal should become the temple of education, by saying that the environment should be changed and the education system if improved, will become the universities as much rich in the education sector across the country.

Governor Dhankar said being a chancellor of several universities, he is worried about the present happenings at the university campuses. He said Bengal has a historical legacy. It has giants which are not available anywhere else.

Earlier, today, Jagdeep Dhankar visited the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pradip Kumar Ghosh at a private health facility where they have been admitted since the incident.

Both the VC and Pro–VC was hospitalized after the incident of fighting between BJP MP Babul Supriyo and students. Earlier, this week, BJP leader and MP Babul Supriyo arrived at the Jadavpur University campus to attend an event organized by ABVP – a student wing of RSS. Just entering the campus, BJP leader was encountered with students who were protesting against the event.

The incident turned worse when Babul Supriyo was beaten up and his sheet was torn and his hairs were pulled up by the students. The students were belonging to SFI, AFSU, FETSU and AISA.

WB Guv: But when I Iook at the present state, I'm a worried man. We need to do something about the environment. I've undertaken to myself that I'll use my entire energy because if education system here improves,universities become temple of education,Bengal will be very different pic.twitter.com/jlwAskIZO7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Later, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to the university and rescued the BJP leader from the protesting students. The Governor and Babul Supriyo finally left the campus late in the evening hours.

West Bengal Guv, Jagdeep Dhankar: As Governor of West Bengal, I am Chancellor of several universities. Bengal is such a rich place. It has the best talent. It has a culture unmatched in the world. It has a historical legacy. It has giants which are not available anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/JkmGkYLRFL — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Dhankar had termed the incident a serious matter and asked the state chief secretary to take prompt action against the agitating students. He had said the incident is an adverse reflection on the law and force agency in the state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App