Amid the ongoing violence reported from several districts of West Bengal undergoing Panchayat polls, a TMC minister was caught on camera while slapping a BJP supporter, Denying the allegations, TMC minister, Rabindra Nath Ghosh said that he was just trying to drive away some people who were trying to help the BJP supporter, who was allegedly running away with a ballot box.

As the crucial West Bengal Panchayat polls are currently underway, the reports of heavy violence have been reported from at least four districts of the state. Amid the rising incidents of violence, a video of BJP worker being slapped by TMC minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Reports said that after identifying the BJP supporter, Sujit Kumar Das, TMC minister slapped him at Cooch Behar’s booth no. 8/12 and that too in presence of Police. The reports added that the police was present at the spot when the entire incident took place.

TMC minister Ghosh, however, denied that he has attacked anyone. When asked about the incident, Ghosh replied that was just trying to drive people away as they were telling the police to let a BJP supporter go, who was trying to run away with a ballot box.

#WATCH: On being identified, BJP supporter Sujit Kumar Das, was slapped by #WestBengal Minister Rabindra Nath Ghosh (in purple kurta) at Cooch Behar's booth no. 8/12 in presence of Police. #PanchayatElection pic.twitter.com/9S2gyAoNQt — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018

“BJP agent was trying to run away with a ballot box, officers caught hold of him but people said let him go. I just drove people away using my hand, that’s all. TMC hasn’t attacked anyone,” TMC minister Ghosh was quoted as saying.

On the contrary, the video clearly shows minister slapping a BJP supporter. In the video, Gosh, wearing a purple kurta is surrounded by several people and then slaps a man while a police officer is walking aside him. Following him, the people present at the polling booth drives the BJP supporter away from the polling booth while beating him.

According to a report, at least twenty people have been injured after a crude bomb exploded in Amdanga’s Sadhanpur in North 24 Parganas.

Some ballot papers were found thrown in a pond after a clash broke out in between TMC & BJP in Murshidabad. Following this, the voting has been stopped for now in the district.

