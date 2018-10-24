A 100-year-old woman was raped by a 20-year-old in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday. The youth was caught by the family members of the centenarian and was handed over to the police. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC (Indian Penal Code), said a police official.

A 100-year-old woman was raped by a 20-year-old in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday. The youth was caught by the family members of the centenarian and was handed over to the police. According to reports, the alleged incident happened when the victim was sleeping alone in her room. The youth was arrested by the police and now has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

According to reports, when the centenarian was sleeping alone, the accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, sneaked inside her room and raped her. After the victim raised alarm, her relatives caught Argha Biswas alias Abhijit red-handed. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of IPC (Indian Penal Code), said a police official.

The incident has sent shock waves to the entire state, notably when it has come on the heels of another horrific incident where a 70-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men in Chatri village of East Midnapore district, about 198 km from Kolkata.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, West Bengal is one of the worst performing states in terms of crimes against women. Bengal accounted for 12.67% of the total cases of rape registered nationally in 2012.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the state accounted for 11.31%, 10.11% and 9.6% of all the crime against women in the country.

