A Mi-17 V5 Helicopter of the Indian Air force was used for dousing the fire on a merchant vessel MV SSL on the shores of West Bengal’s Sunderbans. Report suggests the helicopter carried out bucket operations from Franzergunj Harbour helipad. The fire was doused with as much as 15000 litres of water carried out in 6 shuttles with Bambi bucket

The view of the burning ship from the IAF Mi-17 helicopter that carried out the rescue operation in the Bay of Bengal. (Picture: Twitter.IAF)

According to a report, the Indian Air Force on Monday carried out a major rescue operation in the Bay of Bengal to help douse a fire that had broken out onboard a merchant vessel. While carrying out the operation, the IAF dropped gallons of water on the fire to put it out. The forces responded to a call for aid from the vessel named MV SSL Kolkata. The report suggests that the ship was off the shore of the Sunderbans in the state of West Bengal.

The helicopters were deployed to the accident spot from the help at the Frazergunj Harbour. The forces first analysed the pattern of wind and then used a helicopter bucket to drop water on the fire.

#SavingLives : The Helicopter flew offshore & located the ship engulfed in flames. After ascertaining the wind pattern & point of impact of water, the fire was doused with 15000 litres of water carried in 6 shuttles with Bambi Bucket.

Speaking to media, an official having the knowledge of the incident, said that the IAF dropped as much as 15000 litres and made 6 water runs on the fire in order to bring the situation under control. The IAF o its social media platforms also lauded his crew for great professionalism and dropping water on the exact location of the fire. The operations by IAF Mi-17 V5 Helicopter controlled the massive fire and fully doused it within a short period of time, read a post by the IAF.

On a closer look, the Mil MI-17 is a Russian helicopter which is among the mainstays of the Indian Air Force. Notably, these helicopters have been used by the personnel in scores of scenarios, including 2013 Uttarakhand flash floods and the 2014 Kashmir floods among others. These kinds of helicopters are been used by the IAF in order to airdrop food and other materials to the victims residing in the affected areas.

