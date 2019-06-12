West Bengal doctors strike: Demanding stringent action against the persons who attacked two female and male interns in the medicine ward, the junior doctors at the Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata sat on a dharna on Tuesday.

West Bengal doctors strike: Health services have been disrupted in West Bengal after senior doctors at state-run hospitals and doctors of private hospitals joined a protest called by the junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata over an attack on their colleagues. Doctors organisations said the outdoor patient departments (OPD) at all government hospitals will be shut today (on Wednesday) from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm as a mark of protest against the attack.

Patients have been left at lurch as the strike of junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital enters the second day. As a mark of protest against the assault on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm on Monday, the junior doctors have locked up the hospital gates, stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD). Tight security has been put in place near the hospital, reports said.

The junior doctors sat on a dharna demanding stringent action against one Mohammad Sayeed and the people who accompanied. Sayeed and his men had reportedly alleged that their relative, a 75-year-old patient, died due to negligence in treatment and attacked the interns inside the hospital premises.

Rejecting the allegations levelled against them by the family of the patient, doctors who were treating the patient, said the patient had suffered acute cardiac arrest and in the evening he developed arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats). Despite their sincere efforts, the patient died even if several injections were administered but he died, a junior doctor said.

