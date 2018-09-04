A portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed over rail tracks in the busiest Alipore area in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening following heavy rains. Several people and vehicles are feared trapped under the debris. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the bridge collapse while rescue operations are underway.

The bridge that partially collapsed in South Kolkata's Majherhat area toppling some vehicles including two- and four-wheelers on September 4, 2018. (Photo: IANS)

According to reports, a person has died in the accident. The death toll is likely to go up.

The 40-year-old bridge, which runs over the Majerhat Railway Station, connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line.

