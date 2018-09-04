A portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed over rail tracks in the busiest Alipore area in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening following heavy rains. Several people and vehicles are feared trapped under the debris. According to reports, a person has died in the accident. The death toll is likely to go up.
The 40-year-old bridge, which runs over the Majerhat Railway Station, connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line.
Live Blog
PM Modi on bridge collapse
The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018
Rescue operations underway
Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee visited the Majerhat bridge collapse site. Four cranes, nearly 500 rescue workers have been pressed into action along with locals who have rushed to bring out those trapped under the Majerhat bridge, reports said.
BJP blames Mamata government for bridge collapse
State Govt&CM is responsible for this bridge collapse. They are saying beautification of city is on,but repair work of old constructions is not on her mind. State govt should take complete responsibility of this collapse, said Mukul Roy of BJP, on Majerhat bridge collapse
Death Toll
According to reports, five people were feared dead. However, Kolkata Police and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim have not confirmed any deaths till now. Some six people have been admitted to CMRI and SSKM Hospitals.
Traffic advisory after Bridge Collapse
Alipore Road is closed to traffic from Judges Court Road
DH Road is closed to traffic from Ekbalpore Crossing
DH Road is closed to traffic from CGR Road
DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue
CM Mamata Banerjee
Expressing her grief over the tragedy, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters in Darjeeling on Tuesday that said she is receiving information from the rescue team on the ground and she wants to go back to Kolkata as soon as possible. However, the chief minister couldn't arrive in Kolkata due to non-availability of flight from Darjeeling in the evening.
NDRF to the rescue
NDRF has deployed two teams to tackle the Majherhat Bridge Collapse. Both teams were sent at 17:05 PM. They are about to reach the spot.
Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse
It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait: Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/n1x4lArKnk— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
CM Mamata Banerjee
Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Visuals of Majerhat Bridge
Visuals from the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ycZ7Bdf72t— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on bridge collapse
Watching scenes of Majerhat bridge #Kolkata collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018
CM Mamata Banerjee on bridge collapse
Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Majerhat bridge collapse in South Kolkata https://t.co/E4vwky8g1s— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
Indian Army to the rescue
Army has not been called in but since the area is very close, Army field hospital detachment has been sent: Indian Army on part of Majerhat bridge collapses in South Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
No casualty of railway passengers
The bridge has collapsed on Railway track but no casualty of railway passengers, says CPRO Eastern Railway R.Mahapatra
CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the bridge collapse in Majerhat
More visuals from the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Jg75o9qFzI— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
#WATCH: Eye-witnesses react after a part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/t1du9GDcUM— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018
Rescue teams and ambulances have arrive at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed on Tuesday.