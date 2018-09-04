A portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed over rail tracks in the busiest Alipore area in south Kolkata on Tuesday evening following heavy rains. Several people and vehicles are feared trapped under the debris. According to reports, a person has died in the accident. The death toll is likely to go up.

The 40-year-old bridge, which runs over the Majerhat Railway Station, connects Behala to other parts of Kolkata across the arterial Sealdah railway line.

Live Blog

06:57 (IST)

PM Modi on bridge collapse

06:31 (IST)

Rescue operations underway

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee visited the Majerhat bridge collapse site. Four cranes, nearly 500 rescue workers have been pressed into action along with locals who have rushed to bring out those trapped under the Majerhat bridge, reports said.

06:22 (IST)

BJP blames Mamata government for bridge collapse

State Govt&CM is responsible for this bridge collapse. They are saying beautification of city is on,but repair work of old constructions is not on her mind. State govt should take complete responsibility of this collapse, said Mukul Roy of BJP, on Majerhat bridge collapse

06:16 (IST)

Death Toll

According to reports, five people were feared dead. However, Kolkata Police and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim have not confirmed any deaths till now. Some six people have been admitted to CMRI and SSKM Hospitals.

06:12 (IST)

Traffic advisory after Bridge Collapse

Alipore Road is closed to traffic from Judges Court Road
DH Road is closed to traffic from Ekbalpore Crossing
DH Road is closed to traffic from CGR Road
DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue

06:05 (IST)

CM Mamata Banerjee

Expressing her grief over the tragedy, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters in Darjeeling on Tuesday that said she is receiving information from the rescue team on the ground and she wants to go back to Kolkata as soon as possible. However, the chief minister couldn't arrive in Kolkata due to non-availability of flight from Darjeeling in the evening.

05:56 (IST)

NDRF to the rescue

NDRF has deployed two teams to tackle the Majherhat Bridge Collapse. Both teams were sent at 17:05 PM. They are about to reach the spot.

05:54 (IST)

Firhad Hakim, West Bengal Minister on Majerhat bridge collapse

05:50 (IST)

CM Mamata Banerjee

Police is investigating the matter, a detailed investigation will be done, our main focus right now is rescue and relief operations, says CM Mamata Banerjee

05:45 (IST)

Visuals of Majerhat Bridge

05:42 (IST)

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on bridge collapse

05:41 (IST)

CM Mamata Banerjee on bridge collapse

05:36 (IST)

Indian Army to the rescue

05:34 (IST)

No casualty of railway passengers

The bridge has collapsed on Railway track but no casualty of railway passengers, says CPRO Eastern Railway R.Mahapatra

05:33 (IST)

CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the bridge collapse in Majerhat

05:28 (IST)

05:28 (IST)

05:27 (IST)

Rescue teams and ambulances have arrive at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed on Tuesday.

