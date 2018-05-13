Ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal, the police found crude bombs at a former Trinamool lawmaker's home in Bhangar, about 25km from Kolkata. Trinamool muscleman was arrested on Friday, for the alleged murder of a supporter of an independent candidate. While searching the area behind Arabul’s house, the police stumbled upon a deep pit, where hundreds of bombs in buckets were found.

A day before crucial panchayat polls in West Bengal, hundreds of crude bombs were found behind the home of former Trinamool lawmaker Arabul Islam, at Bhangar, about 25km from Kolkata. Trinamool strongman was arrested on Friday, for the alleged murder of a supporter of an independent candidate. Hafizul Mollah, an activist of Jomi Jibika Rokkha Committee, was shot dead while marching in a rally in support of an Independent candidate. On Sunday, the police stumbled upon a deep pit in the ground, where hundreds of bombs in buckets were found while searching the area behind Arabul’s home.

Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, called the whole saga an “eyewash” and said, “The Chief Minister, by getting Arabul arrested can now say, she has done her ‘rajdharma’ but it is all an eyewash. He will be out in no time.”

Left party CPM’s SK Mishra repeated the “eyewash” charge and said, “Nothing happens without the blessings of the Chief Minister, including the attack on the independent candidate’s campaign rally at Bhangar.”

According to sources, Trinamool strongman has been in and out of trouble with Ms Banerjee. He was suspended in 2013 for six years but was back in a year-and-a-half.

Arabul, after being presented in court on Saturday, the muscleman told the media that he was not in Bhangar at the time of the attack. His lawyer claimed he returned to the area only at 6pm, hours after the incident.

Earlier, Bhangar has been the site of violent protests against land acquisition for a power grid station since January 2017. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had set 14 May as the date for the West Bengal panchayat polls and asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure free and fair polls, according to several media reports.

